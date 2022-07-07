Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Evercore ISI

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after purchasing an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.