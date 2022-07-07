Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

