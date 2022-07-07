Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $136.63

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.63.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

