Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 525

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.36).

AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.51) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,101.96). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,515.35).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 387.70 ($4.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424.14.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

