Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 525

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.36).
AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.51) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,101.96). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,515.35).
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
