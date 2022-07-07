Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $63.19

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 177,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 397,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of eBay by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,504 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.72 on Friday. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

