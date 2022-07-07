Brokerages Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) PT at GBX 1,761.92

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.92 ($21.34).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.80) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.68) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.40) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get GSK alerts:

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,248.69).

GSK opened at GBX 1,790.20 ($21.68) on Monday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,748.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,673.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,772.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.