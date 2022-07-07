Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $62.25

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.25. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.