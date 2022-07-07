Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $88.50

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

