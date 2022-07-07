Brokerages Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.