BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 28,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.