Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $239.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BURL opened at $147.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

