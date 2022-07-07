Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $239.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.58.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of BURL opened at $147.29 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 42.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.