CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.07

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.07 and traded as high as C$32.16. CAE shares last traded at C$31.65, with a volume of 418,637 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.33.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

