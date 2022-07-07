Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

CNQ stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.