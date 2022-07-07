Canal Insurance CO Sells 75,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,750 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.2% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 78,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

