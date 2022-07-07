CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

KMX stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

