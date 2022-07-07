CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.83. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

