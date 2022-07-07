Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.46

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.46 and traded as low as $15.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 6,981 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 54,421 shares in the last quarter.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
