Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.82.

CIA opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$331.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

