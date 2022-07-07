Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 15,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $68,248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after buying an additional 1,238,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 141.7% in the first quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 1,780,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,808,000 after buying an additional 1,043,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

