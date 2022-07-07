Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $35.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

CAKE opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $55.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,221,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

