Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $48.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,607,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

