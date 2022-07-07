Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2,987.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ciena by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.