Citigroup Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) to Neutral

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.