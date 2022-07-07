Citigroup Upgrades Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) to Neutral

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOF opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01.
Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)
