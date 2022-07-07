Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Positive at Vertical Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 28,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 8,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 626,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

