Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after purchasing an additional 403,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,149,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.