Comparing 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) & CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS)

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) and 3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CPI Card Group and 3DX Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $375.12 million 0.51 $15.94 million $1.66 10.17 3DX Industries $410,000.00 11.70 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -1.25

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than 3DX Industries. 3DX Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Card Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3DX Industries has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and 3DX Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 4.91% -16.05% 7.41% 3DX Industries -647.30% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CPI Card Group and 3DX Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 3DX Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats 3DX Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CPI Card Group (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About 3DX Industries (Get Rating)

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

