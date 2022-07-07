Comparing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI N/A -19.27% -1.43% Intuit 19.44% 20.77% 12.72%

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 4.36 $71.40 million N/A N/A Intuit $9.63 billion 11.86 $2.06 billion $8.82 45.91

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI.

Volatility and Risk

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cellebrite DI and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00 Intuit 0 0 21 0 3.00

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.75%. Intuit has a consensus price target of $562.56, indicating a potential upside of 38.93%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Intuit.

Summary

Intuit beats Cellebrite DI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

