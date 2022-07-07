Comparing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 63.16 -$237.99 million ($0.72) -8.01 Dorman Products $1.35 billion 2.55 $131.53 million $4.21 25.88

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Dorman Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Dorman Products 0 0 2 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 258.17%. Dorman Products has a consensus price target of $129.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -747.76% -73.24% -35.25% Dorman Products 9.19% 16.88% 9.91%

Summary

Dorman Products beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts, including door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles, such as lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers powertrain products comprising cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products, such as control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company also provides automotive body products, including window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; automotive and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, OE FIX, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, such as on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.