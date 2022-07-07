Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $404.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.