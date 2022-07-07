Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 233,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

Shares of COUP opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $283.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $873,068 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

