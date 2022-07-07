Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

