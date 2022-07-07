Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.69.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

