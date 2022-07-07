Contrasting Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC – Get Rating) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -38,185.05% -58.37% -30.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Sera Prognostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 660.44 -$35.01 million ($4.37) -0.39

Aeon Global Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sera Prognostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aeon Global Health and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 981.87%.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Aeon Global Health on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Global Health Corp. is a growth oriented provider of personalized, actionable medical informatics, and telemedicine. It offers a comprehensive menu of diagnostic and laboratory developed assays, as well as interpretive data for a range of inherited conditions. The company was founded by Hanif A. Roshan and Shawn Desai in August 1985 and is headquartered in Gainesville, GA.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

