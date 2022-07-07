Contrasting Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Reelcause alerts:

Reelcause has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reelcause and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -40.36% -25.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 84.33 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reelcause and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 205.76%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Reelcause.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Reelcause on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshop-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Reelcause Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reelcause and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.