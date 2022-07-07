Contrasting Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Zalando’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $31.79 billion 0.47 $1.43 billion $11.92 10.29 Zalando $12.25 billion 0.55 $277.44 million $0.31 41.45

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Zalando. Suzuki Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.52% 7.00% 3.72% Zalando 1.39% 6.55% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Suzuki Motor and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalando 2 5 5 0 2.25

Zalando has a consensus target price of $46.79, suggesting a potential upside of 264.09%. Given Zalando’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Zalando on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in the real estate and housing, solar power generation, and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.