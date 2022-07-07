Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Given New $19.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.20 to $19.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 609,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 460,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

