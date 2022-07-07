Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $21,417,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

