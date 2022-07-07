Country Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period.

VO opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.36 and a 200 day moving average of $226.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

