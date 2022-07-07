Country Trust Bank Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

