Critical Contrast: Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and CyberAgent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.02 $1.51 billion N/A N/A CyberAgent $6.20 billion 0.81 $386.45 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CyberAgent.

Volatility and Risk

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00 CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.05% 11.65% 0.82% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

CyberAgent Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.