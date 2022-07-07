Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Currys in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Currys alerts:

OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Currys has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.