CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

