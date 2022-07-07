CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 153.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

