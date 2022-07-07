CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $307.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.25 and a 200-day moving average of $367.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

