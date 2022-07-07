CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 95 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

