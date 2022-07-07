CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after buying an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after buying an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

