CVA Family Office LLC Has $38,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $43.24 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.