CVA Family Office LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.21.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

