CVA Family Office LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

