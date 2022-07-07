CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Snap to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

